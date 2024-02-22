Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,378,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $118,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.08.

About Sprout Social

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.