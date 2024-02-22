LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,478,188 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $2,340,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BND stock opened at $71.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

