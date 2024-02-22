Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,398 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $114.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.92. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

