Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,624 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Thomson Reuters worth $125,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.5 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $156.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $161.57.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

