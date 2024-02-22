Mystic Asset Management Inc. Invests $213,000 in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MUI remained flat at $11.71 on Thursday. 84,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,694. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

