Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned 0.26% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USD. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 2.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 99.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USD traded up $11.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,469. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

