Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $629.38 and last traded at $596.39, with a volume of 453089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $543.57.

The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $532.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.95.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

