Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Takes $601,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.63. The company had a trading volume of 94,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,112. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.30. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $107.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $1,035,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,813,908.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $1,035,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,813,908.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 515,027 shares of company stock valued at $47,845,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

