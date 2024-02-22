Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.97, but opened at $48.51. Ingevity shares last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 7,242 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 677,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,974,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Ingevity by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,666,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

