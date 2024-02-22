OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $6.84. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. OLO shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 417,257 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,340.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,340.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $45,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523. 39.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OLO by 485.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.91 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. OLO’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

