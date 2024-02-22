Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $85.40 and last traded at $85.32, with a volume of 2821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,630,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,630,389.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,984 shares of company stock worth $2,634,801. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,851,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 161,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth $2,039,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

