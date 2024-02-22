Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Up 9.2% After Strong Earnings

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.02. 363,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,317,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.04%. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,508 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Trading Up 8.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $668.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

