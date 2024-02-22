Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,740. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

