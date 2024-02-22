Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,246. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $149.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.02.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

