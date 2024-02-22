Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.88. 317,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,464. The stock has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.21. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

