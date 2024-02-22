Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pan American Silver by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,990,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,867 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,329 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,246,000 after purchasing an additional 197,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 237,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 782,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,844. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Further Reading

