Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after buying an additional 338,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,268,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.14. 9,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,431. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.99 and a 200 day moving average of $207.09. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.27 and a fifty-two week high of $230.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

