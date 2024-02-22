Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

UPS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.38. The company had a trading volume of 261,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,694. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

