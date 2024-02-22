EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $255.09. 19,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,487. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.35. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $256.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

