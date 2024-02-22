Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $88.93, but opened at $85.61. Trade Desk shares last traded at $83.69, with a volume of 2,329,467 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $303,596.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 653,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,495,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,194. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,253,000 after acquiring an additional 178,670 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 103.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

