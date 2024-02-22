Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 526 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.40. 292,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,094. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.04. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $139.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

