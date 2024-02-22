Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after buying an additional 1,105,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after buying an additional 487,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,390,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.64. 29,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,022. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $152.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

