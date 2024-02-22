Renaissance Group LLC Raises Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $975,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KNSL traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $493.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,525. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.90 and a 52-week high of $528.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.10.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.