Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,801 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOA. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 526,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in North American Construction Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,381,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after buying an additional 164,823 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the third quarter worth about $499,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 48.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NOA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $651.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.57. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

