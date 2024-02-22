Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 1,392 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,230. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $99.45.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.