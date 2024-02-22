Amkor Technology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Amkor Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 96.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

AMKR traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $30.44. 98,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,444. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.00. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMKR

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $734,518. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.