First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of FCT stock remained flat at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $10.33.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
