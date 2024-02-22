First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT stock remained flat at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 221,853 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 970.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 217,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 197,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,855,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 194,874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 400.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 63,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

