Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 72.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,446,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 17.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,443. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $88.11.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2457 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

