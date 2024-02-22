Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 1,389 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 296.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 126,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after buying an additional 89,053 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 714,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.26. 5,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,665. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $110.98. The company has a market cap of $446.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

