Crypterium Market Cap Tops $4.03 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $563,156.99 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,844,402 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

