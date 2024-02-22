Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 78.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after buying an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after buying an additional 612,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.57. 276,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,788. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $263.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

