Terra Classic Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $703.66 million and approximately $55.80 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,808,264,793,267 coins and its circulating supply is 5,776,414,039,270 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

