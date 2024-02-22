Quantum Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.60 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001377 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,296.72 or 0.99971182 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00168330 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009131 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

