NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $880.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at HSBC from $835.00 to $880.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $798.44.

NVDA opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $585.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $1.01. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 38,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

