Argus Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $600.00 to $850.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.44.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $746.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $1.01. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,276,237,000 after buying an additional 827,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.