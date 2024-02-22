NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $820.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $575.00 to $820.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.44.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $101,276,237,000 after acquiring an additional 827,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

