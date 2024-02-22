KBR (NYSE:KBR) Posts Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10 to $3.30 EPS.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. KBR has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -26.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 230,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in KBR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in KBR by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in KBR by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $268,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

