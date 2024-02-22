Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,458 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.73% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $34,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

