Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,000.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $700.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.21% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $585.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,791,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,296,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

