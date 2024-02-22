Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Announces Earnings Results

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,209. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

