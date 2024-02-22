Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Announces Earnings Results

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95, Briefing.com reports. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jack in the Box updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.250-6.500 EPS.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $36,222.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $36,222.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,000.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $157,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,918,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $815,558 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 303,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.