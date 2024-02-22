Mariner LLC Purchases 6,881 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $32,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.9% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,189 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,129 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $263.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $269.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

