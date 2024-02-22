Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.31.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

