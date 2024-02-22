Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Announces Earnings Results

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Emerson Radio had a net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Radio stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,143. Emerson Radio has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

