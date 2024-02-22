Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.77

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 3809969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SABR. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Get Sabre alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SABR

Sabre Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,617,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 194,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 21,286 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 982,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 78,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 341,375 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,643,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,513 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.