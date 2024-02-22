The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.5 million-$74.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.8 million.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCKT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.37. 13,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

