Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 49.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

