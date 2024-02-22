Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Autoliv has increased its dividend payment by an average of 62.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Autoliv to earn $11.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

ALV opened at $110.50 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

In other Autoliv news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Autoliv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

