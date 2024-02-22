Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Issues Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. 2,217,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,337,418. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,244,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,812,000 after buying an additional 93,786 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

