Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 284.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,931 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $324.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.49. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.85 and a 1 year high of $333.00.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

